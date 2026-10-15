Operation: Resource Ready Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Indiana American Legion will host Operation: Resource Ready on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 492, located at 4929 W State Rd 43 N in West Lafayette.

The free event is open to veterans, servicemembers, dependents, survivors, and their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with accredited service officers, explore local resources, and participate in educational workshops designed to help them better understand available benefits and support.

Operation: Resource Ready brings the Indiana American Legion’s service network together with community organizations to make assistance more accessible. The event will feature a resource fair, benefits information, and opportunities to connect directly with organizations serving the military and veteran community.

Suicide prevention awareness through The American Legion’s Be the One initiative will also be part of the event, reinforcing the importance of connection and helping people find support before challenges become crises.

The program is supported by the Indiana American Legion Foundation and coordinated with the Department Service Office, County Veteran Service Officers, community partners, and Legion Family volunteers. The statewide effort aims to bring Operation: Resource Ready events to every Indiana American Legion district by July 2027.

Veterans and families are encouraged to attend whether they have a specific question, need help finding services, or simply want to learn more about the resources available to them.

For event information, registration, and opportunities to participate as a community partner, visit indianalegion.org/resourceready.

About the Indiana American Legion

The Indiana American Legion serves veterans, servicemembers, their families and communities through veterans assistance, advocacy, youth programs and community service. Through its statewide network of posts, accredited service officers and volunteers, the organization connects Hoosiers with benefits, resources and opportunities for support.

Media Contact:

Hilary Ott

Director, Indiana American Legion Foundation

317-345-9969

hott@indianalegion.org

