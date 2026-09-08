Parks for Pollinators: Celery Bog Photo Walk

Join Purdue, Lafayette Parks & Recreation, and West Lafayette Parks & Recreation as we take on IU across the community tp find and post pollinators on iNaturalist!

New to iNaturalist? No problem! Our expert entomologists will be on hand to help.

We'll meet at Lilly Nature Center for a guided photo walk to document pollinators in Celery Bog, then send you off equipped to document the insects in your own backyard!