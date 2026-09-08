Parks for Pollinators: Celery Bog Photo Walk
Parks for Pollinators: Celery Bog Photo Walk
Join Purdue, Lafayette Parks & Recreation, and West Lafayette Parks & Recreation as we take on IU across the community tp find and post pollinators on iNaturalist!
New to iNaturalist? No problem! Our expert entomologists will be on hand to help.
We'll meet at Lilly Nature Center for a guided photo walk to document pollinators in Celery Bog, then send you off equipped to document the insects in your own backyard!
Lilly Nature Center in the Celery Bog Nature Area
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
Lilly Nature Center in the Celery Bog Nature Area
1620 Lindberg RdWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657432261
childrensdesk@wlaf.lib.in.us