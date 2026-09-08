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Parks for Pollinators: McAllister Park

Parks for Pollinators: McAllister Park

Join Purdue, Lafayette Parks & Recreation, and West Lafayette Parks & Recreation as we take on IU across the community — find and post pollinators on iNaturalist!

New to iNaturalist? No problem! Our expert entomologists will be on hand to help.

We'll meet at McAllister Park for a guided photo walk to find and post pollinators. This is our last big push before the event wraps up at noon — join us before time runs out!

McAllister Park
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Purdue Entomology
(765) 496-9167
john3796@purdue.edu
https://ag.purdue.edu/department/entm/
McAllister Park
North 9th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 743-3160
mcallisteroffice@parkrun.com
https://www.parkrun.us/mcallister/