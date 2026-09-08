Parks for Pollinators: McAllister Park

Join Purdue, Lafayette Parks & Recreation, and West Lafayette Parks & Recreation as we take on IU across the community — find and post pollinators on iNaturalist!

New to iNaturalist? No problem! Our expert entomologists will be on hand to help.

We'll meet at McAllister Park for a guided photo walk to find and post pollinators. This is our last big push before the event wraps up at noon — join us before time runs out!