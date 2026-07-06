People's After Hours Dance Party w/ Grimey Kids, Shibascream, Synchronoize
People's After Hours Dance Party w/ Grimey Kids, Shibascream, Synchronoize
Come dance at the People's Brewing "After Hours" series on Saturday July 18th!
Featuring Grimey Kids spinning Drum&Bass, House, Hardstyle, Hyperpop, and Dubstep tracks w/ Indy's Shibascream and DJ Synchronoize.
Doors open at 8pm and music starts at 9pm.
People's Brewing Company has a variety of N/A and functional beverages available as well as select wine, seltzers, and locally crafter brew! Food is available until 10:00pm from their scratch kitchen
Presented by Mom&Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com