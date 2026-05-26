Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is designed for children from 3 1/2 to 6 years. Enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and book-related fun.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 AM
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Program Type: Storytime
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119