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Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime is designed for children from 3 1/2 to 6 years. Enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and book-related fun.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 AM

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Program Type:  Storytime

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119