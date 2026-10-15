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Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime is designed for children from 3 1/2 to 6 years. Enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and book-related fun.

Program Type: Storytime

Age Group: Child 3.5-6

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119