PSAT Prep at the Library
PSAT Prep at the Library
Come get ready for the PSAT at the library. Take a practice exam and discuss strategies so you can do your very best on the pre-SATs
Registration is required for this event.
Registration will close on October 15, 2026 @ 4:00pm.
You may either register at the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/psat-prep-library-16718
or you may call 765-429-0119
Friends of TCPL Conference Room
Age Group: Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119