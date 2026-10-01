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PSAT Prep at the Library

PSAT Prep at the Library

Come get ready for the PSAT at the library. Take a practice exam and discuss strategies so you can do your very best on the pre-SATs

Registration is required for this event.

Registration will close on October 15, 2026 @ 4:00pm.

You may either register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/psat-prep-library-16718

or you may call 765-429-0119

Friends of TCPL Conference Room

Age Group: Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119