PSAT Prep at the Library

Come get ready for the PSAT at the library. Take a practice exam and discuss strategies so you can do your very best on the pre-SATs

Registration is required for this event.

Registration will close on October 15, 2026 @ 4:00pm.

You may either register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/psat-prep-library-16718

or you may call 765-429-0119

Friends of TCPL Conference Room

Age Group: Teen 12-18