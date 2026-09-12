Puppet Storytime
Puppet Storytime
Puppets run amok as they take over and have their own storytime. Join us for puppet silliness.
Wed. Sept 16 @ 6:30 pm.
Thurs. Sept 17 @ 10:30 am
Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: Child 0-5, general family
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Sep 17, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119