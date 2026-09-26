© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purdue's Bug Zoo

Purdue's Bug Zoo

Want to get up close to creepy-crawlies? Enjoy & learn about the importance of insects to our ecosystem through Purdue University's collection. Bug Book exhibit, insect-themed trivia, scavenger hunt & more!

Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002