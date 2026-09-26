Purdue's Bug Zoo
Purdue's Bug Zoo
Want to get up close to creepy-crawlies? Enjoy & learn about the importance of insects to our ecosystem through Purdue University's collection. Bug Book exhibit, insect-themed trivia, scavenger hunt & more!
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002