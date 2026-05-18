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Rachel Baimen w/ Matt Scherger (Folk/Americana) at People's Brewing

Rachel Baimen w/ Matt Scherger (Folk/Americana) at People's Brewing

Rachel Baiman returns to People's Brewing as a stop off on her solo tour! Our pal Matt Schreger will be opening up the night!

*PLEASE NOTE!! WE BEGIN OUR SUMMER HOURS FOR PEOPLE'S LIVE STARTING JUNE 2ND. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 6PM AND MUSIC WILL START AT 7PM THROUGH THE SUMMER MONTHS.*

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm
A Mom&Pop Production

Raised in Chicago, Baiman made her way to Nashville at 18 with the dream of being a professional fiddle player and has since released three solo records and an EP, alongside session and side-person work with Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, and Molly Tuttle among many others. As a songwriter, she has garnered a reputation for her specific brand of political and personal lyricism, which Vice’s Noisey described as ‘Flipping off Authority one note at a time”.

People's Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com
https://peoplesbrew.com/live/