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Reader Paws

Reader Paws

Come and read to a cute furry dog. Dogs from Love on a Leash will be listening on Mondays in October from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Holman Branch

Mondays Oct. 5, 19, 26

Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119