Reader Paws
Reader Paws
Come and read to a cute furry dog. Dogs from Love on a Leash will be listening on Mondays in October from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Holman Branch
Mondays Oct. 5, 19, 26
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119