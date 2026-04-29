RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE SHOW #3 SOMETHING ROTTEN!

The Red Barn will close the season with our biggest dance show to date. If you thought the numbers in Curtains, Young Frankenstein, or Xanadu were impressive, wait until you see what SOMETHING ROTTEN! has in store. A Renaissance romp about Nicholas Bottom and his new not-so-hit concept of a "musical," this 2015 Broadway musical is sure to please our audiences. Funny with a ton of heart, SOMETHING ROTTEN! packs a punch with a message that will make you laugh and cry. This is a bucket list show for several of our returning company members, and we're chomping at the bit to get started! We appreciate Encompass Credit Union as the sponsor for the final show of the season.