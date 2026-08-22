Reilly Rocks Nine Irish Brothers
Reilly Rocks Nine Irish Brothers
Perhaps one of the penultimate pub acts of the last 20 years, Reilly joins us again for an outstanding show. Brewed in Milwaukee, this foursome of tight musicianship puts on one hell of a Celtic rock show.
Nine Irish Brothers
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Reilly
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com