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Reilly Rocks Nine Irish Brothers

Reilly Rocks Nine Irish Brothers

Perhaps one of the penultimate pub acts of the last 20 years, Reilly joins us again for an outstanding show. Brewed in Milwaukee, this foursome of tight musicianship puts on one hell of a Celtic rock show.

Nine Irish Brothers
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Reilly
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com