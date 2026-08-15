Relay for Life of Tippecanoe County, Indiana: Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back
Relay for Life of Tippecanoe County, Indiana: Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back
Family-friendly event supporting cancer survivors and caregivers featuring:
-Arni’s pizza dinner at 5 p.m., free for cancer survivor and one caregiver; $5 for guests. RSVP by Aug. 21.
-Laps around the indoor track
-Luminaria decoration
-Raffles for e-bike and 50/50 at 7:30: need not be present
-Entertainment
-Door prizes
-Purple chair photo op
-Cancer information
-Education
-Personal stories
-Donate for education, research, cure
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Relay For Life/American Cancer Society
8002272345
Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds
1406 Teal RoadLafayette, Indiana 47905
765-474-0793
pnwillia@purdue.edu