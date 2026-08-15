Relay for Life of Tippecanoe County, Indiana: Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back

Family-friendly event supporting cancer survivors and caregivers featuring:

-Arni’s pizza dinner at 5 p.m., free for cancer survivor and one caregiver; $5 for guests. RSVP by Aug. 21.

-Laps around the indoor track

-Luminaria decoration

-Raffles for e-bike and 50/50 at 7:30: need not be present

-Entertainment

-Door prizes

-Purple chair photo op

-Cancer information

-Education

-Personal stories

-Donate for education, research, cure