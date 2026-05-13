Description: On the Saturday of every Memorial Day Weekend, this one-day art fair features fine artists from around the nation, showcasing their talent and works in a variety of pieces and media. Proceeds from the fair support fine arts education in the five area public schools, after-hours arts programs, courthouse restoration projects, the restoration of the Marquis de Lafayette Fountain, outside lighting and seating, landscaping, and public art projects, and installation. Since their humble beginnings 52 years ago, the ’Round the Fountain Art Fair has grown to become known as one of the premier juried fine art fairs in the Midwest.