Roz Puppets Presents: Dinosaur Pirates!
Roz Puppets Presents: Dinosaur Pirates!
Hit the high seas with this story of prehistoric proportions. A treasure chest of music, antics, and audience participation. This experience has been millions of years in the making. Come enjoy a story to sink your teeth into with this Dinosaur Pirate puppet adventure!
Tickets required and available by phone( 765-429-0119) or in person starting July 27.
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119