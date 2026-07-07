Roz's Puppets Presents: Dinosaur Pirates!
Roz's Puppets Presents: Dinosaur Pirates!
Hit the high seas with this story of prehistoric proportions. A treasure chest of music, antics, and audience participation. This experience has been millions of years in the making. Come enjoy a story to sink your teeth into with this Dinosaur Pirate puppet adventure!
Tickets required and available by phone (765-463-5893) or in person starting July 27.
Tempest Homes Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893