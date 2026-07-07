Roz's Puppets Presents: Dinosaur Pirates!

Hit the high seas with this story of prehistoric proportions. A treasure chest of music, antics, and audience participation. This experience has been millions of years in the making. Come enjoy a story to sink your teeth into with this Dinosaur Pirate puppet adventure!

Tickets required and available by phone (765-463-5893) or in person starting July 27.

Tempest Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, General/Family