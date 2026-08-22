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Seamus Kelleher

Seamus Kelleher

Seamus Kelleher: This man will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours so fasten up and enjoy the ride....! Irish native and EXPERT guitarist Seamus Kelleher has played with some of the best--this man puts on a GREAT show and is a true gentleman.

Nine Irish Brothers
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Seamus Kelleher
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com