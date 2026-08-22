Seamus Kelleher
Seamus Kelleher
Seamus Kelleher: This man will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours so fasten up and enjoy the ride....! Irish native and EXPERT guitarist Seamus Kelleher has played with some of the best--this man puts on a GREAT show and is a true gentleman.
Nine Irish Brothers
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Seamus Kelleher
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com