Pippin Dental & Braces is proud to invite children in need of dental care to Sharing Smiles Day on May 31 at its office at 4315 Commerce Dr. Ste 310. This annual volunteer event will provide free dental care such as dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, to uninsured or underinsured children. Families are encouraged to register in advance at www.SharingSmilesDay.com.