Silly Safaris @ Wea Prairie

Experience wild animals with Silly Safaris!

Tickets required and available by phone or in person starting June 15. Please contact the specific branch you want to attend.

Call to reserve the location you want:

Wyandotte: (765) 447-4774 show starting at 10:30 AM

Wea Prairie: (765) 588-3002 show starting at 1:30 PM

Klondike: (765) 463-5893 show starting at 4:00 PM

Downtown: (765) 429-0119 show starting at 6:30 PM

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Event

Age Group: General/Family