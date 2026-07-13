Simon Cropp w/ Jon St. Bourbon (Folk/Bluegrass) at People's Brewing

Simon Cropp debuts at People's Brewing Tuesday September 1st in Lafayette, IN! He'll be performing as a duo. Opening up the night is our pal Jon St. Bourbon!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.39 ADV (all fees in included)

A Mom&Pop Production

Simon Cropp is a flatpick guitarist and folk songwriter from Decorah, Iowa. His performance style is equal parts dive bar bravado and fireside introspection. His writing channels classic country themes of love, heartbreak, and landscape - winking at cliche without bending to it - to deliver a sound that is as comfortable on a front porch as it is on a festival stage.