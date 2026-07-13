Simon Cropp w/ Jon St. Bourbon (Folk/Bluegrass) at People's Brewing
Simon Cropp w/ Jon St. Bourbon (Folk/Bluegrass) at People's Brewing
Simon Cropp debuts at People's Brewing Tuesday September 1st in Lafayette, IN! He'll be performing as a duo. Opening up the night is our pal Jon St. Bourbon!
Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / 21+ / $13.39 ADV (all fees in included)
A Mom&Pop Production
Simon Cropp is a flatpick guitarist and folk songwriter from Decorah, Iowa. His performance style is equal parts dive bar bravado and fireside introspection. His writing channels classic country themes of love, heartbreak, and landscape - winking at cliche without bending to it - to deliver a sound that is as comfortable on a front porch as it is on a festival stage.
People's Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com