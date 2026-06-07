SOMETHING ROTTEN, a MUSICAL

Something Rotten!

July 9-12, 15-19

Sponsored by Encompass Credit Union

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell, Music & Lyrics by Karey & Wayne Kirkpatrick

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.