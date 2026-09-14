Stop the Presses, Circle City Deacons, and The Enstrangers at The Spot Tavern

Brooklyn's Stop the Presses drop in at the Spot Friday October 9th with Circle City Deacons and the Enstrangers!

21+ / $10 cover or PWYC

Stop the Presses is reggae, steady, ska from Brooklyn, NY.

Originally formed in 2010 by Ali Culotta and Danny Portilla, Stop the Presses blends traditional ska and reggae with new wave, pop, and punk influences. The band, which has a strong East Coast ska/reggae sound, is known for its 60s girl group influences and 4-part vocal harmonies.

Circle City Deacons Indiana Rocksteady and Ska

The Enstrangers - Surf Thrashing Garage Punk from Indiana

