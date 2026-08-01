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Stories Under the Sculpture - Saturdays

Stories Under the Sculpture - Saturdays

Join Miss Polly every Saturday morning at 10:30 AM for excellent stories and lots of laughs.

Under the Sculpture in the Youth Room.

Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: Child 0-5, General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119