Stories Under the Sculpture - Saturdays
Stories Under the Sculpture - Saturdays
Join Miss Polly every Saturday morning at 10:30 AM for excellent stories and lots of laughs.
Under the Sculpture in the Youth Room.
Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: Child 0-5, General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119