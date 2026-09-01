Stuffie Slumber Party

It's time for a slumber party! Put on your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal to Klondike to get cozy and listen to stories. Your stuffie will stay for an overnight sleepover, where they will explore the library and have fun with their new stuffie friends! Pick up your stuffie on Wednesday, Sep. 2, and check our social media to see all of their adventures!

Tempest Homes Meeting Room

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11

