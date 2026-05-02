Summer Reading Club Kick Off Sign Up Night at Wyandotte

Join the Summer Reading Club at TCPL!

Stop by any TCPL branch to sign up and kick off your summer of reading! Learn how to set goals, earn prizes, and discover all the exciting programs happening at your library this season.

Whether you're a kid, teen, or adult, there's a club just for you—so everyone can join in the fun! Plus, you’ll receive a small prize just for signing up.

Pick out your first great read of the summer and get started on your reading adventure today!

We can’t wait to see you at the library!

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, Teen 12-18, Adult, General/Family