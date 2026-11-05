TAF's Annual Holiday Art Sale
TAF's Annual Holiday Art Sale
The Arts Federation presents the 8th Annual Holiday Art Sale December 3 – December 19, 2026. This annual three week-long sale showcases the work of regional artists and gives the community a chance to shop locally this holiday season. The sale will include prints, cards, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glasswork, and so much more!
Admission is free and all members of the community are invited to come:
Opening Reception: Thursday, December 3, 6 - 8 pm
Saturdays, December 5, 12, & 19: 11 am - 3 pm
Monday - Fridays, December 3-19: 9 am - 5 pm
The Arts Federation
638 North Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
The Arts Federation
06:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Arts Federation
765-423-2787
ann@theartsfederation.org
The Arts Federation
638 North StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765)423-2787
info@theartsfederation.org