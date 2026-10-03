Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!

Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.

Seize the opportunity, register now!

This is a must register event you may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-15286

or you may call 765-588-3002

Registration will close on October 20, 2026 @ 5:00pm

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room