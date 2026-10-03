Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Come play Dungeons and Dragons at the Wyandotte Branch!

Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop roleplaying game where we will explore far off lands, fight monsters, and tell a crazy story together.

This is a must register event you may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dd-wyandotte-14681

or you may call 765-447-4774

Registration will close on October 21, 2026 @ 5:00pm

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12 – 18