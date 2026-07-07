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Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!

Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.

This is a must register event! Seize the opportunity, register now! You may register with the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-12746

Or you may call: (765) 588-3002

Registration will close on July 20, 2026 @ 5:52pm.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002