Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!

Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.

This is a must register event! Seize the opportunity, register now! You may register with the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-12746

Or you may call: (765) 588-3002

Registration will close on July 20, 2026 @ 5:52pm.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18