Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Teen Dungeons & Dragons
Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!
Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.
This is a must register event! Seize the opportunity, register now! You may register with the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-12746
Or you may call: (765) 588-3002
Registration will close on July 20, 2026 @ 5:52pm.
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002