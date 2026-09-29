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Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Teen Dungeons & Dragons

Join us for a fun evening of Dungeons and Dragons!
Develop creativity, improvisation, and social interaction, creating unique narratives where you embody a hero in a fantasy world. These are a series of one-shot games, so you can join us for one or all four adventures.
Seize the opportunity, register now!

This is a must register event you may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dungeons-dragons-15285
or you may call 765-588-3002

Registration will close on October 6, 2026 @ 5:00pm

Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12-18

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002