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Teen Dungeons and Dragons

Teen Dungeons and Dragons

Come play Dungeons and Dragons at the Wyandotte Branch! Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop roleplaying game where we will explore far off lands, fight monsters, and tell a crazy story together.

This is a must register event you may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dd-wyandotte-14682

or you may call 765-447-4774

Registration will close on November 18, 2026 @ 5:00pm

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12 - 18

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 S
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774