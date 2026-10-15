Teen Dungeons and Dragons
Teen Dungeons and Dragons
Come play Dungeons and Dragons at the Wyandotte Branch! Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop roleplaying game where we will explore far off lands, fight monsters, and tell a crazy story together.
This is a must register event you may register at the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dd-wyandotte-14682
or you may call 765-447-4774
Registration will close on November 18, 2026 @ 5:00pm
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12 - 18
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774