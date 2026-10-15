Teen Dungeons and Dragons

Come play Dungeons and Dragons at the Wyandotte Branch! Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop roleplaying game where we will explore far off lands, fight monsters, and tell a crazy story together.

This is a must register event you may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/dd-wyandotte-14682

or you may call 765-447-4774

Registration will close on November 18, 2026 @ 5:00pm

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12 - 18

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room