Teen Movie Club: The 90s
Teen Movie Club: The 90s
Teens: if you're nostalgic for 90s culture, we'll give it to you. Join us for showings of classic millennial films this summer. We'll have snacks and movie-themed activities while we watch!
June 15: Clueless
June 22: 10 Things I Hate About You
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Event Type(s): Program
Age Group(s): Teen (ages 12 - 18)
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jun 22, 2026.
Monday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Monday: 03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119