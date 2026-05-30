Teen Movie Club: The 90s

Teens: if you're nostalgic for 90s culture, we'll give it to you. Join us for showings of classic millennial films this summer. We'll have snacks and movie-themed activities while we watch!

June 15: Clueless

June 22: 10 Things I Hate About You

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Event Type(s): Program

Age Group(s): Teen (ages 12 - 18)