Lights, Camera, Action... Teen Scene! Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. See you at the Scene!

This month, learn how to make various costume pieces and become a master of disguise!

10/7 - Make a Mask

10/14 - Making Props

10/21 - Sewing and Mending Basics

10/28 - Candy Science

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12 - 18

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

