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Teen Scene

Teen Scene

Lights, Camera, Action... Teen Scene! Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. See you at the Scene!

This month, learn how to make various costume pieces and become a master of disguise!

10/7 - Make a Mask
10/14 - Making Props
10/21 - Sewing and Mending Basics
10/28 - Candy Science

Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12 - 18

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119