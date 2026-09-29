Teen Scene
Teen Scene
Lights, Camera, Action... Teen Scene! Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. See you at the Scene!
This month, learn how to make various costume pieces and become a master of disguise!
10/7 - Make a Mask
10/14 - Making Props
10/21 - Sewing and Mending Basics
10/28 - Candy Science
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12 - 18
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119