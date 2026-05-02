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Teen Scene at the Holman Library

Teen Scene at the Holman Library

Lights, Camera, Action...  Teen Scene!  Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. This month, we'll be trying out different DIY activities and learn the basics for several creative activities. See you at the Scene!

5/6 - Career Day

5/13 - Outdoor Survival Guide  

5/20 - Your Community and You

5/27 - Summer Sun

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Event Type(s): Program

Age Group(s): Teen (ages 12 - 18)

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through May 27, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119