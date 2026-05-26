Teen Scene at the Holman Library

Lights, Camera, Action... Teen Scene! Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. This month, we'll be trying out different DIY activities and learn the basics for several creative activities. See you at the Scene!

6/3 - Poké Pals

6/10 - Origami Day

6/17 - Messy Crafts

6/24 - Future Archeologists

7/1 - Board Game Day

7/8 - Doodle Day

7/15 - Beach Themed Crafts

7/22 - Summer Camp Activities

7/29 - LEGO Day

Friends of TCPL Conference Room

Event Type(s): Program

Age Group(s): Teen (ages 12 - 18)