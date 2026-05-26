Teen Scene at the Holman Library
Teen Scene at the Holman Library
Lights, Camera, Action... Teen Scene! Drop in every Wednesday from 4:30 -5:30 for games, crafts, or just to hang out. This month, we'll be trying out different DIY activities and learn the basics for several creative activities. See you at the Scene!
6/3 - Poké Pals
6/10 - Origami Day
6/17 - Messy Crafts
6/24 - Future Archeologists
7/1 - Board Game Day
7/8 - Doodle Day
7/15 - Beach Themed Crafts
7/22 - Summer Camp Activities
7/29 - LEGO Day
Friends of TCPL Conference Room
Event Type(s): Program
Age Group(s): Teen (ages 12 - 18)
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119