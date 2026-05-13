The B-Side, Track 6: Helden Horns
The B-Side, Track 6: Helden Horns
Experience the rich, golden sound of a horn quartet in a program that blends classical elegance with pops flair. Featuring original arrangements by Drew Wright, this concert offers a fresh twist on familiar favorites and timeless classics alike.
Innovative and informal, the B-Side Series brings you up close and personal with LSO ensembles through concerts curated by the musicians themselves.
Doors open @ 6:30pm
Music starts @ 7:30pm
Cash Bar
All ages welcome
Run time is 1 hour
Rat Pak Venue
20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
taylor@lafayettesymphony.org
Rat Pak Venue
102 North 3rd StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 742-6710
info@ratpakdjs.com