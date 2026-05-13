The B-Side, Track 6: Helden Horns

Experience the rich, golden sound of a horn quartet in a program that blends classical elegance with pops flair. Featuring original arrangements by Drew Wright, this concert offers a fresh twist on familiar favorites and timeless classics alike.

Innovative and informal, the B-Side Series brings you up close and personal with LSO ensembles through concerts curated by the musicians themselves.

Doors open @ 6:30pm

Music starts @ 7:30pm

Cash Bar

All ages welcome

Run time is 1 hour