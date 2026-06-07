The German Tropics

June 10-14, 17-21

Sponsored by The Farmers Bank

A world premiere by Red Barn Artistic Director Michael J Taylor.

Welcome to "The German Tropics," a small bed-and-breakfast located on a 4-acre island just off the mainland. Timing couldn’t be worse for the proprietor, Mrs. Coates, as a tropical storm is set to hit the island on the busiest weekend of the year. Among the guests are Jack, a family friend, and his girlfriend, April. They have prepared for a romantic weekend, only to find that Jack’s crazy ex-girlfriend has decided to share the island with them, along with his boss, April’s father, who is unaware of their romantic involvement. The attempt to keep their secret, sets in motion all of the classic elements of farce: mistaken identities, ambushes, improbable situations, and, of course, lots of slamming doors. The action moves at a rapid pace, and things only get more complicated as a murderous, escaped convict finds the way onto the island just before the storm hits!

