Thrift Your Bling

Friday, Nov. 20 | 11-6 PM & Saturday, Nov. 21 | 10-3 PM

Get ready for a dazzling two-day sale and silent auction where you can find jewelry and accessories at unbeatable prices! From statement pieces to everyday essentials, there's something for everyone.

All proceeds will support the Art League’s Scholarship Program, which provides financial aid to individuals seeking to take art classes. Your next treasure awaits—shop for a cause!