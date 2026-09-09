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Thrift Your Bling

Thrift Your Bling

Friday, Nov. 20 | 11-6 PM & Saturday, Nov. 21 | 10-3 PM

Get ready for a dazzling two-day sale and silent auction where you can find jewelry and accessories at unbeatable prices! From statement pieces to everyday essentials, there's something for everyone.

All proceeds will support the Art League’s Scholarship Program, which provides financial aid to individuals seeking to take art classes. Your next treasure awaits—shop for a cause!

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org