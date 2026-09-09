Thrift Your Bling
Thrift Your Bling
Friday, Nov. 20 | 11-6 PM & Saturday, Nov. 21 | 10-3 PM
Get ready for a dazzling two-day sale and silent auction where you can find jewelry and accessories at unbeatable prices! From statement pieces to everyday essentials, there's something for everyone.
All proceeds will support the Art League’s Scholarship Program, which provides financial aid to individuals seeking to take art classes. Your next treasure awaits—shop for a cause!
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128