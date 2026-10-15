Thursday Night Comedy with Greg Lindberg
Thursday Night Comedy with Greg Lindberg
Stand-up comedy on Thursdays at Sixth St Dive in downtown Lafayette. Greg Lindberg headlines, with Adrian Gomez of Indianapolis. Hosted by David Teter. Doors 6:30 PM, show 7 PM. 21+. Tickets $15 at setandsignal.com/dates.
Sixth St Dive
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Set & Signal
(765) 375-3071
hello@setandsignal.com
Artist Group Info
Greg Lindberg
Sixth St Dive
827 N 6th StLafayette, Indiana 47904