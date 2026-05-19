Tippecanoe County Public Library Summer Reading Club

Sign up for SRC 2026 starts May 26th through July 1st. Stop by any of our branch locations!

Read and/or Listen: The more you read, the more you’ll learn and enjoy many types of tales! Children not reading on their own may have books read to them. Check out our Book Bundle service!

Come in or call any Tippecanoe County Public Library location:

Downtown - 429-0119

Klondike - 463-5893

Wea Prairie - 588-3002

Wyandotte - 447-4774

Sign up: May 26th - July 1st

Read and Record: May 26th - July 31st

Prizes: To keep you reading all your fabulous tales we have prizes. Collect all of your prizes by July 31. To pick up prizes visit your local branch. You may pick them up via Curbside Service if you do not wish to visit us in person.

Youth Prizes:

Sign up: Every youth reader who signs up will get a vinyl dinosaur sticker

5 hour: Read five hours and earn a Diary Queen ice cream coupon.

10 hour: Read for ten hours and you will earn dinosaur glider!

Final prizes: your choice of a kid’s meal coupon. Choices are: Arni’s, Azzip Pizza, , Chick-fil-A, Great Harvest Bread Co., Cracker Barrel, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Fazoli's.

ALL PRIZES MUST BE COLLECTED BY JULY 31, 2026.

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Click here for information for the youth summer reading club: https://tcpl.lib.in.us/learn/kids/summerreadingclub/

Click here for a printable Reading Record: https://tcpl.lib.in.us/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Finalized-Material-SRC-5.pdf

Teen Prizes:

Sign Up: Every teen reader who signs up will receive a Dinosaur Finger Toy

5 hour: Read five hours and earn a Diary Queen ice cream coupon.

10 hour: Read for ten hours and you will receive a Dinosaur Gummy Toy!

Final prizes: your choice of: Arni’s, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Monster Mini Golf, Subway.

Click here for information for the teen summer reading club : https://tcpl.lib.in.us/learn/teens/summerreadingclub/

Click here for a printable Reading Record: https://tcpl.lib.in.us/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Finalized-Material-SRC-5.pdf

ALL PRIZES MUST BE COLLECTED BY JULY 31, 2026.

Adult Prizes:

Sign up for Adult Summer Reading at any library branch location. Get a sign-up prize and an Adult SRC Reading Record Bookmark. Use the Bookmark to record reading time. Read or listen to books, audiobooks, e-books, graphic novels, magazines, newspapers, and more. For each 20 minutes, mark a box on your Adult SRC Bookmark. When you reach 5 hours, come to the library to receive a prize! When you complete the full Bookmark (10 hours) bring it to the library to be entered into the End of Summer Prize Drawing. Once you complete a Bookmark, you may get another. Adult SRC Bookmarks must be dropped into a raffle box at any TCPL branch by July 31 at 6pm.

Final Drawing:

On August 1st, winners will be chosen at random to receive a Prize Package. Winners will be notified by phone or email. All prizes must be picked up by August 15th at 6pm.