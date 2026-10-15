Tippy Contra Dance

WHO: All are welcome! No experience or partner needed.

WHAT: Learn dances led by a caller, dancing to live music with a group of people!

WHERE: 333 Meridian Street in West Lafayette - enter through the playground gate

WHEN: Second Saturday of the month at 5:30PM for beginner lesson, dance from 6-8PM

WHY: It's good for your mental health--let's build community!

HOW: Dances are made possible through sponsorship from Indiana Fiddlers Gathering and participants who give what they can ($5-20) to support our caller and band.

What to wear? Comfortable shoes, a flowy skirt, anything you feel comfortable in!

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The details for this month:

Caller: Eddie

Musicians: Bum Ditty Barn Dance Band

We'll have a break around 7 to share snacks and chat.

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What is Contra Dance?

Contra dance is a form of folk dancing made up of long lines of couples. A caller leads the dance, teaching the steps and calling out moves. It's great fun for all ages.

Unlike some other social dances, contra is a group activity. Over the course of each dance, you interact with everyone in your contra line. Your partner is like a teammate, moving with you up and down the line.

Reach out with questions: tippycontraclub@gmail.com

Check out this video to learn more: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Yk4gbE4Vh/

This event is supported by Indiana Fiddlers Gathering, https://www.indianafiddlersgathering.org/