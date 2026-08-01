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Totally Untidy Toddlers

Totally Untidy Toddlers

Squish and smush your way to the benefits of messy play with your child! Many sensory experiences will be available. Dress for a mess! Drop in or stay the whole time.

Wed. Aug. 19 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm
Thurs. Aug 20 from 10:00-11:30 am

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Aug 20, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119