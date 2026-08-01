Totally Untidy Toddlers

Squish and smush your way to the benefits of messy play with your child! Many sensory experiences will be available. Dress for a mess! Drop in or stay the whole time.

Wed. Aug. 19 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

Thurs. Aug 20 from 10:00-11:30 am

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5