Totally Untidy Toddlers
Totally Untidy Toddlers
Squish and smush your way to the benefits of messy play with your child! Many sensory experiences will be available. Dress for a mess! Drop in or stay the whole time.
Wed. Aug. 19 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm
Thurs. Aug 20 from 10:00-11:30 am
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Aug 20, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119