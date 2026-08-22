© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveler's Dream

Traveler's Dream

Lafayette's own Traveler's Dream takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette for an evening of spot-on traditional Irish pub music. Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle in the comfort of an Irish pub, in your own backyard!

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Traveler's Dream
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com