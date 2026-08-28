Traveler's Dream
Traveler's Dream
Lafayette's own Traveler's Dream takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette for an evening of spot-on traditional Irish pub music. Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle in the comfort of an Irish pub, in your own backyard!
Nine Irish Brothers
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Traveler's Dream
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com