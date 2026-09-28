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Traveler's Dream at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Traveler's Dream at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Lafayette's own Traveler's Dream takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette for an evening of spot-on traditional Irish pub music. Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle in the comfort of an Irish pub, in your own backyard!

Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Traveler's Dream
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com