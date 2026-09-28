Traveler's Dream at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Traveler's Dream at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lafayette's own Traveler's Dream takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette for an evening of spot-on traditional Irish pub music. Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle in the comfort of an Irish pub, in your own backyard!
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Traveler's Dream
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com