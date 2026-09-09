Unframed: Art Out Loud
Unframed: Art Out Loud
Join us for an evening unlike any other as the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra and Art Museum of Greater Lafayette partner for an immersive storytelling event. Wander through the works of exhibiting artists Mary Pat Wallen and Caleb Weintraub as LSO musicians perform a multi-genre chamber program.
Admission is free thanks to the sponsorship of Duke Energy and Purdue Federal Credit Union, with support from the Cellar Wine Bistro.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128