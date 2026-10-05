VHP 2026 – 250 Recording Edition: Preserve a Veteran's Story

The Good Samaritan Project invites veterans of every branch and era to preserve their stories for America's 250th anniversary. Loved ones may also share memories in honor of a veteran who has died. Our goal is 25 recordings on Sunday, November 1 at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds East Pavilion, alongside the Tippecanoe County Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair. Interviews generally take 30 to 45 minutes. Volunteers and three enclosed, heated RVs or trailers are needed to provide private, dignified recording spaces. Participation is free; please register so we can coordinate recording times. Contact Paula Eve Davis at 765-404-0568 or info@goodsamaritanproject.net for storytelling, volunteering, or RV support.